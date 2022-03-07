OneTrust's Marleen Oberheide talks ESG next steps

Sustainability LIVE hosted hundreds of attendees in-person and thousands via its virtual stream, providing access to great sustainability insights from across the globe. One company that was instrumental in making this happen was OneTrust , the provider of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) platform.

Speaking on behalf of OneTrust was Marleen Oberheide, Sales Engineering Lead EMEA ESG & Ethics at OneTrust , who appeared on a couple of occasions over the course of Sustainability LIVE. Oberheide first contributed to the panel discussion ‘No Decarbonisation without Digitalisation’, which talked mainly about the use of data in decarbonisation and how the need for transparency has grown over recent years.

“Data is the new oil and we’ve all heard this before. There is more and more data and especially when we talk about carbon accounting and decarbonisation,” says Oberheide. “We need to understand what’s going on in our organisations and in our supply chains.”

The significance of Oberheide’s input comes from her role at OneTrust, which is instrumental in allowing its clients to utilise their data more efficiently and become more sustainable.