Patagonia: a pioneer in the sustainable sourcing of apparel

Consumers are becoming more conscious of where products from and how they are produced. While many businesses make commitments regarding sustainable sourcing and supply chain transparency, those with proven records of eco-friendly growth have no quarrels with the change in consumer behaviour.

A great example of this is Patagonia, a California-based B-corporation and clothing brand with origins deep-rooted in environmental consciousness. The company was founded by Yvon Chouinard, an American climber who sought after more than just climbing equipment. Chouinard was innovative and was always prepared to adapt his gear to alleviate certain problems within the climbing world. Aside from this, Chouinard was also a lover of nature and passionate about people.

Championing social and environmental responsibility

Since it launched the clothing brand the company has been searching for ways to improve its products, while also encouraging consumers to use less and reuse more. The company has created a popular brand based on the need for sustainable sourcing of materials and the demand for a circular economy, which it promotes on its website.