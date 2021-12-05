Suntory makes a breakthrough in sustainable plastic bottles

Suntory MONOZUKURI Expert Ltd., the producer of consumer brands like Orangina, is developing an exciting alternative to PET bottles for its products.

The company was founded in 1899 by Tori Shinjiro and the first product launched by the business was Suntory Beer. In the following years, Suntory went on to establish its own distillery and took over the management of the Château Lagrange winery. Through further ventures and acquisitions, the company became the bearer of various drinks brands, such as Maker’s Mark, Courvoisier, Ribena, V energy drink.

As an alternative to the conventional PET bottle used for consumer products, Suntory is developing a plant-based replacement material to take its place.

‘We’re delighted with this achievement, as it brings us one step closer to delivering this sustainable PET bottle to the hands of our consumers’, said Tsunehiko Yokoi, Chief Executive Officer of Suntory. ‘The significance of this technology is that the PTA is produced from non-food biomass to avoid competition with the food chain, while MEG is also derived from non-food grade feedstock’.