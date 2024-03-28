Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Sustainability & ESG Panel

Understanding ESG and its importance

Kickstarting the panel, Smruti and Nicholas elaborate on the evolution of sustainability within their organisations, as well as some of the specific strategies that have been implemented to embed sustainability into the core of their business operations.

"We're in that decisive decade. So this is the opportunity now for all of us to accelerate and we're doing that ourselves,” says Smruti.

Emphasising the consolidation of sustainability efforts and the transition towards a more holistic approach, the group provide insights into ESG and its significance for businesses, as well as integrating ESG into strategies and the need for alignment between financial metrics and non-financial commitments.

Challenges and collaborative solutions

Further into the discussion, the panel highlight the key sustainability challenges faced by organisations including finance and the transition to net zero. As such an emphasis was placed on collaboration between businesses, governments, NGOs, and multilateral organisations to overcome such hurdles, but organisations should not forget internal collaboration and empowerment of employees.

Empowering younger generations

Closing thoughts for the panel centred around the power of collaboration and empowering not only employees, but the younger generations to advocate for sustainability initiatives.

Smruti – in particular – emphasises the importance of providing platforms for engagement rather than dictating actions. The responsibility for talent development was also noted, highlighting the importance of aligning education with industry needs, as well as advocating for clear policy frameworks and collaborative efforts between sectors to address skills gaps and knowledge transfers.

"So it's really everybody's responsibility [...] it's a whole ecosystem to ensure that there's knowledge transfer to the future generation from the current generation,” says Nelson.