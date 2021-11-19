Why was the Red Sea Development Project recognised for ESG?

TRSDC is recognised for its ESG achievements

Recently, the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland’s 2021 Awards took place in London at Hilton Park Lane. The ceremony—hosted by the BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker—recognised The Red Sea Project as the ESG Initiative of the Year. So, why has the TRSDC been awarded this prestigious award?

As a result of the company’s sustainable construction efforts and new planned projects alongside the likes of the Blue Planet Ecosystems, Red Sea Farms and, more recently, Ethmar Group, a social investments company, and the private foundation, Ghoroos.

Collaborating on aquaculture with Blue Planet Ecosystems

Since the inception of the project, TRSDC’s Chief Executive Officer, John Pagano has signed some significant agreements, one of these being a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Planet Ecosystems. The agreement will see the investigation of a carbon-negative fish production solution. The partners will test the suitability of Land-based Automated Recirculating Aquaculture (LARA) at The Red Sea Project, which will leverage the conditions that are ‘perfect to pilot and establish our desert farming technology - to demonstrate our joint vision of turning sunlight into seafood’, Paul Shmitzburger, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Planet Ecosystems, said on the day that both companies signed the agreement. ‘We are looking forward to this amazing development journey and feel proud to be making our contribution to a global movement’, Schmitzburger said.