Aggreko releases the lowest-emitting modular energy solution

Aggreko’s power solution meets emissions reduction demands

Saffy explains more about the solution, which the company claims to be ‘revolutionary’.

“Through a combination of a selective catalyst reducer (SCR) and oxidation catalyst, our Ultra-Low Emissions Package cuts carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, and hydrocarbon emissions to create a clean supply of power,” says Saffy.

“Emission levels are 90% lower than the next best available technology on the market. [...] We expect the 1300 kW Ultra-Low Emissions Package will revolutionise the way emissions from power generation is managed in mining and related sectors, greatly assisting them on their journeys to Net-Zero emissions by 2050.”

The new solution boasts capabilities for both short and long-term applications and can be adjusted to suit the needs of specific clients.

“The new system is designed to meet the strictest air quality restrictions resulting in faster deployment and long-term use while significantly reducing environmental impact,” he says.

“Mining customers will benefit from knowing their operational emissions will be significantly cut back, their carbon footprint reduced, and their air quality permitting standards are met, ultimately increasing productivity on-site. [...] The new power system is particularly helpful for miners where space constraints prevent a renewable solution from being a practical option.”