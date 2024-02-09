Capgemini Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Conference
A long-term supporter of the Sustainability LIVE series and a keen contributor to the carbon reduction conversation, Capgemini will sponsor part of the Net Zero instalment.
The French multinational IT service and consulting firm backs an insightful workshop run by the Chief Sustainability Officer Network.
The CSO Network is a professional community comprising individuals responsible for integrating sustainability into their organisations' core strategies. These leaders focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, aiming to drive sustainable growth, mitigate risks, and capitalise on opportunities related to sustainability.
The network facilitates knowledge exchange, best practices, and collaboration among CSOs across various industries and sectors. By sharing insights and innovative approaches, the CSO Network supports its members in addressing the complex challenges of sustainability, enhancing corporate responsibility, and contributing to the global sustainability agenda. Through its activities, the network plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable business practices and leadership.
Capgemini supports the net-zero emissions event of the year
We’ve heard previously from experts at Capgemini on a variety of sustainability-related topics at some of the past Sustainability LIVE events. The company was a major part of the first ever conference and has since joined the brand on its journey to become one of the top sustainability-focused gatherings.
Joining the show at Sustainability LIVE London 2023, Courtney Holm, Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at Capgemini Invent, shared insights that support the transition to a modern society with ESG at the forefront of that change.
Get your fix of corporate net-zero emissions insights
Tickets for the Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event are now available. As a point of reference, last year's conference in London was a bustling scene, with long lines at each stage during the two-day affair.
Don't miss your chance to register today. Join us at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. Secure an in-person ticket by February 16th, 2024, to enjoy a £200 discount on your admission to the year's premier sustainability event.
Alternatively, you can express your interest in attending the event virtually through our online platform, ensuring you don't miss any part of the proceedings.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available as we invite like-minded organisations to show their support for the event and its wider audience of businesses looking to gain more knowledge on decarbonisation.
