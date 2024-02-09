Capgemini Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Conference

A long-term supporter of the Sustainability LIVE series and a keen contributor to the carbon reduction conversation, Capgemini will sponsor part of the Net Zero instalment.

The French multinational IT service and consulting firm backs an insightful workshop run by the Chief Sustainability Officer Network.

The CSO Network is a professional community comprising individuals responsible for integrating sustainability into their organisations' core strategies. These leaders focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, aiming to drive sustainable growth, mitigate risks, and capitalise on opportunities related to sustainability.

The network facilitates knowledge exchange, best practices, and collaboration among CSOs across various industries and sectors. By sharing insights and innovative approaches, the CSO Network supports its members in addressing the complex challenges of sustainability, enhancing corporate responsibility, and contributing to the global sustainability agenda. Through its activities, the network plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable business practices and leadership.

Capgemini supports the net-zero emissions event of the year

We’ve heard previously from experts at Capgemini on a variety of sustainability-related topics at some of the past Sustainability LIVE events. The company was a major part of the first ever conference and has since joined the brand on its journey to become one of the top sustainability-focused gatherings.

Joining the show at Sustainability LIVE London 2023, Courtney Holm, Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at Capgemini Invent, shared insights that support the transition to a modern society with ESG at the forefront of that change.

