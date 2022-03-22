Companies key to achieving affordable, clean energy for all

Lack of energy access as a global issue

Global access to dependable, affordable, and plentiful energy is unfortunately still not granted equally. In emerging economies, increasing the pace of electrification is especially important.

According to the UN report, at the current rate of progress, approximately 620 million people will still be without access to electricity in 2030, the year set by the Sustainable Development Goals for universal energy access, and this forecast does not take into account the impact of COVID-19 on developing markets.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA ) has classified total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by economic sector. According to the findings, transportation is the biggest contributor at 29%, followed by electricity (25%) and industry (22%).

Emissions from industry sectors are linked to the use of fossil fuels for both energy and production, chemical reactions during the manufacturing of iron, steel, and cement, and leakage from natural gas and petroleum systems. While fossil fuels empowered industrial growth, they also contributed to environmental deterioration, making them responsible for several climate changes.

Moreover, as per the aforementioned Energy report, the impact of COVID-19 jeopardises development toward SDG 7 in certain parts of the globe, highlighting social disparities in access to reliable energy, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas. With this in mind, it is important to broaden energy access to assist the population in overcoming the impact of the crisis.

What's more, the use of clean and safe fuels improves health and life quality. Consequently, it is critical for corporations, regional and international legislation bodies, and other stakeholders to shift renewable energy technologies available to all.

Targets towards achieving SDG 7 for affordable, clean energy

For SDG 7, the UN has outlined five objectives . Several of these objectives are, in fact, the obligation of the national government to carry out. Nevertheless, even on a lower scale, a business can add value to SDG 7 to demonstrate its commitment to achieving sustainability.