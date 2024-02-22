How BHP is Driving Decarbonisation of the Steel Industry

There is a paradox in sustainability when it comes to steel. That’s because the steel industry accounts for around 8% of global CO2 emissions, yet the metal is essential for the production of climate change solutions such as wind turbines and EVs.

Industrialisation at scale in the likes of India and China is also fuelling the demand for steel.

The International Energy Agency recognises that the steel industry is hard to abate due to multiple factors. Decarbonising steel in line with the Paris Agreement means cutting emissions by 93% by 2050.

Little wonder, then, that there has been a flurry of excitement around so-called green steelmakers. Like Electra, which secured investment from the likes of Amazon and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and claims to emit zero CO2 emissions while producing steel.

While this, and other sustainable solutions, is still very much in its infancy, iron ore and coal producer BHP is looking to help the industry decarbonise.

Based in Australia, which is the world’s largest producer and exporter of iron ore (essential for making steel), it is in BHP’s interest to support its customers.