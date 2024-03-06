Glen White, BizClik CEO and the Future of Sustainability

Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to take a few minutes to reflect on the future of sustainability and ESG.

Starting by thanking those who have attended Day 1 so far of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Glen reflected on what was the driving force behind the founding of Sustainability Magazine, and subsequently Sustainability LIVE.

“There was a vision back in 2018 to build a platform around sustainability & ESG, but it was not inspired by sustainability leaders. In fact, it was inspired by procurement and supply chain leaders saying to me – ‘Come on Glen let's stop talking about digital transformation and instead talk about how it will drive the future of our sustainability’,” said Glen.

Building a platform that will shape the future

First launched in February 2019, Sustainability Magazine began its journey under another name – CSO Magazine. “But that name didn’t do justice to the industry and the fantastic people who are driving the agenda,” said Glen.

This is when Glen made the decision to reevaluate the platform and its mission for the future. “That was when we pivoted to Sustainability Magazine in March 2020, and I am proud to say to the team what an amazing job they did growing the magazine and having it voted the number one sustainability magazine in the world in 2023.

Now we have a name, but what about the agenda?

“The agenda is key. We don’t set it, it’s set by you, the network,” said Glen. “And with our platform we allow leaders to discuss their corporate strategies in granular detail, and where emerging trends like EV, Net Zero, AI, Gen AI can take us. We explain the sustainability strategies of the world’s most innovative companies providing a voice for their agenda. That is the journey that we are on.”