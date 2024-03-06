Glen White, BizClik CEO and the Future of Sustainability
Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to take a few minutes to reflect on the future of sustainability and ESG.
Starting by thanking those who have attended Day 1 so far of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Glen reflected on what was the driving force behind the founding of Sustainability Magazine, and subsequently Sustainability LIVE.
“There was a vision back in 2018 to build a platform around sustainability & ESG, but it was not inspired by sustainability leaders. In fact, it was inspired by procurement and supply chain leaders saying to me – ‘Come on Glen let's stop talking about digital transformation and instead talk about how it will drive the future of our sustainability’,” said Glen.
Building a platform that will shape the future
First launched in February 2019, Sustainability Magazine began its journey under another name – CSO Magazine. “But that name didn’t do justice to the industry and the fantastic people who are driving the agenda,” said Glen.
This is when Glen made the decision to reevaluate the platform and its mission for the future. “That was when we pivoted to Sustainability Magazine in March 2020, and I am proud to say to the team what an amazing job they did growing the magazine and having it voted the number one sustainability magazine in the world in 2023.
Now we have a name, but what about the agenda?
“The agenda is key. We don’t set it, it’s set by you, the network,” said Glen. “And with our platform we allow leaders to discuss their corporate strategies in granular detail, and where emerging trends like EV, Net Zero, AI, Gen AI can take us. We explain the sustainability strategies of the world’s most innovative companies providing a voice for their agenda. That is the journey that we are on.”
The Sustainability LIVE journey
Kickstarting the LIVE events programme in 2020, BizClik began its events journey hosting virtual events in the height of lockdown. Looking to embark on bringing it to life, Sustainability LIVE became an in-person event in 2022.
“We have four more dates to go this year, with our biggest event on September 10th and 11th, with the launch of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards on Day 1,” explained Glen.
The future of sustainability and the world
“We need to be better,” said Glen. “There is little time for answers when we need solutions. Is it corny to say we need to save the planet, we need to be a more diverse and inclusive world. All of the above is why we started this platform and why I am pleased to see you here at Sustainability LIVE.”
Posing the question ‘Who makes the choices and how does it help us today?’, Glen said: “The answers we need and the action we need, we need now. The actions we take today will inspire our capacity to deliver strategies over the course of the next one to three years. If we don’t have that in place we won’t be able to deliver in 2030 and beyond.”
Closing his speech, Glen thanked the audience and sponsors for the work they are doing in driving the movement forward. “You are making the real difference, sustainability leaders today are showing us the way forward. We also have to thank our sponsors, without them we wouldn’t be able to do this (Sustainability LIVE). They are there to help you, to give you a solution to implement strategies and to make informed decisions today for the future.
“That is why sustainability magazine exists, that’s why we run these shows. Thank you to our amazing sponsors and thank you for listening.”
