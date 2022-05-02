DHL Express' Scott Elliot on its zero emissions journey

Since launching the GoGreen initiative in 2008, DHL has committed to achieving ambitious sustainability targets. The organisation wants to use its size and resources to effect positive change in both internal operations and customers, ultimately achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

They are now accelerating the pace of their planned decarbonisation. To accomplish this, the group is investing a total of €7bn (Opex and Capex, equal to US$7.3bn) over the next decade in CO2 emission reduction strategies. The funding will be used to develop alternative aviation fuels, expand the fleet of zero-emission electric vehicles, and construct climate-neutral structures.