Kaluza’s Mission Transition drives carbon negative strategy

Kaluza is joining in the shift towards net-zero emissions with the release of its Mission Transition plan, which states the company’s goals for becoming carbon negative by 2030.

Kaluza is a leading developer of an intelligent energy platform, supplying intuitive, real-time cloud products and solutions that meet the needs of energy, improving client engagement and managing supplier interactions. The cloud-based solution was initially developed for one of the world’s leading energy firms—and parent company, OVO Energy, which required more agile technology and data flexibility.

The Mission Transition pledge outlines the key areas that the Software-as-a-Service (Saas) provider will drive changes, such as decarbonisation through the implementation of data and digital tools, as it strives for operational excellence and to support the digital transformation of the industry.

Kaluza strives for a complete energy transition

There are two overarching aims of Kaluza’s sustainability strategy: to decarbonise its operations and to provide the software to support those that influence the energy shift, by enabling greener, simpler, and more affordable technology, which has been the company’s mission for some time.

When asked about the company’s decarbonisation efforts and the implementation of science-based targets, the Director of Policy and Sustainability at Kaluza, Marzia Zafar said, ‘Kaluza will become carbon negative in line with the Science-Based Targets Initiative. This way we can prevent greenwashing by adding a layer of verification from an independent body and aligning our efforts with a recognised, global community. Accelerating the energy transition for energy companies is also a core pillar of Mission Transition and we're really excited to be doing that in a number of ways through the power of our technology’.

With such a high demand for energy transition, Kaluza assists energy companies in reducing costs and optimising time to maximise renewable energy applications, by empowering technology users and supplying solutions for more accurate billing processes, allowing organisations to manage inconsistent billing—caused by varying energy usage.

How does Kaluza effectively implement its software?

For businesses to implement digital tools effectively, the initial stages are crucial. The software provider creates simplistic, user-friendly services that enable businesses to maximise their internal and external engagement effectively. To carry out these improvements in a responsible, it uses science-based targets to encourage emissions reduction and eliminate further harmful practices.

According to Scott Neuman, Chief Executive Officer at Kaluza, ‘the climate crisis requires nothing short of a revolution in how we produce, manage, and use energy. The time is now for energy companies to seize the opportunities afforded by the energy transition and to lead by innovating the carbon-busting products and services that shape our future’.

Neuman also comments on the impact of time management on sustainability and how SaaS can be leveraged to encourage a faster energy transition. ‘We need businesses who can afford to decarbonise faster to do so, and that’s why we are proud to stand by the commitments Kaluza has made today in Mission Transition. The strategy reflects the determination of our people and strength of our technology to drive positive change, and we look forward to delivering on it in the years to come’, Neuman says.