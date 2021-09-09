Logitech aims for carbon-neutral operations by 2030

The Swiss technology company, Logitech has over 40 years in the industry, providing everyday computer accessories and systems for consumers and businesses. With its heritage of high-quality tech, the company is now focused on carbon emissions reduction, which leads to the announcement of its latest sustainability approach.

Providing carbon-neutral goods and services

Logitech is onboard with its commitments to sustainability as it appeals for more action to be taken to reduce the rate of climate change.

‘Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. Yet a reduction of the net carbon output levels caused by human action isn’t happening fast enough – we need to do more now to help shape a climate positive future’, says Bracken Darrell, Chief Executive Officer at Logitech. ‘We are accelerating our climate strategy to be carbon neutral this year, across all of Logitech activities and products. We will be net-zero by 2030 with an ultimate goal to become climate positive. We’re going beyond what countries have committed to in the Paris Agreement and we’re doing it 20 years earlier because it’s work that cannot wait’.

As part of its statement, Logitech agrees to address its carbon footprint across scopes one, two and three of its value chain, with the aim of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. The company will follow science-based targets to carry out its plans, which will remain well within the deadline of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change for global net-zero emissions by 2050.

How will Logitech achieve carbon-neutrality?

The company will its straightforward-sounding ‘Reduce-Renew-Restore’ strategy, which aims to minimise intensive energy usage across its product and operations portfolio, taking action on those that consume the most.

Reduce

Logitech’s ‘Design for Sustainability’ commitment involves analysis of its product portfolio as well as strategic design practices to reduce carbon emissions in the production of its electronics and improve their in-use efficiency. The recycling of used consumer electronics will also provide reusable materials and it will ensure that all packaging materials become recyclable.

Renew

There is an element of reduction to this part of the strategy as Logitech will aim to cut energy usage across its operations where possible. Any areas in which consumption cannot be reduced, the firm will set about sourcing renewable energy from solar and wind. Through life-cycle analysis and science-based targets, Logitech will be able to gain insight into both direct and indirect carbon emissions.

Restore

This step involves further investment as Logitech plans to put more money into certified, nature-based, renewable energy sources and social initiatives to eliminate its carbon emissions. There will also be positive implications from investing in solutions that remove carbon from the air. The organisation is also focusing its attention on forestry conservation with plans to expand its financial input through a multi-year carbon sequestration project in Fangcheng County, Henan Province, China. The project will involve planting more than 40 million trees in the county with the potential to eliminate more than one million tonnes of CO2 each year.

‘We have reaffirmed our commitment to climate action and accelerated our program to reach the 1.5oC goal in support of the Paris Agreement 20 years earlier than anticipated’, says Prakash Arunkundrum, Head of Global Operations and Sustainability. ‘Science-based reduction targets are driving our momentum and we recognize that business as usual must fundamentally change, to adapt to the changing environment around us. Driving innovation in materials, measurement tools, and technical design processes, as well as collaborating across industries, helps us along our path towards reducing carbon emissions and accelerating towards a decarbonized economy’.

