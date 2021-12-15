Shell sustainable business strategy leads to an acquisition

Shell New Energies US is a subsidiary of Shell and a result of the demand for the energy transition. The business has signed an agreement to buy a large US-based utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, Savion, to drastically increase its portfolio of solar energy applications. According to Shell’s Integrated Gas and Renewables & Energy Solutions Director, Wael Sawan, ‘Savion’s significant asset pipeline, highly experienced team, and proven success as a renewable energy project developer make it a compelling fit for Shell’s growing integrated power business. [...] As one of the fastest-growing, lowest-cost renewable energy sources, solar power is a critical element of our renewables portfolio as we accelerate our drive to net-zero’.

Shell acquires an energy and storage specialist

Savion is a specialist organisation in the areas of solar power generation and energy storage facilities, which currently has projects underway that amount to more than 18 gigawatts of energy. The clients for these projects are in various sectors, including utilities and major industrial businesses.

The acquisition is a further step for the company as it continues to develop its offerings to achieve net-zero emissions by the 2050 target. The intention is for Shell to supply more than 560 terawatt-hours of energy to customers across the globe, which is double the amount of electricity that it currently provides.



For more sustainability insights, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine.