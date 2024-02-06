Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Decarbonised Future with AI
Delve into the influential topic of digitalisation and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in forging a path towards a net-zero future. This panel discussion seeks to examine how these technologies can propel sustainability efforts and hasten the journey to achieving net-zero emissions.
There’s more to technology than meets the eye. AI can be used to manage the smart systems in place to increase efficiency and make significant improvements to organisational processes through access to data and compilation of insights.
Understanding the breadth of AI in industry, The Future of AI in Sustainability is sure to enlighten businesses that are yet to leverage this revolutionary category of digital solutions.
Jonathan Lishawa, General Manager UK & Ireland, Sercomm
Jonathan Lishawa, who serves as the GM for the UK & Ireland at Sercomm's Smart Energy and Utility Business, is an innovative entrepreneur and executive adept at promoting sustainable energy solutions and smart, eco-conscious technologies. His expertise encompasses launching digital ventures and establishing key alliances ranging from emerging companies to multinational entities.
Under Lishawa's guidance, his team focuses on developing products that are timely and relevant to the market by leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, edge computing, and artificial intelligence. This approach not only enhances business analytics and customer interaction but also helps in cutting costs. Lishawa actively contributes to policy advisory, working with government bodies and various sectors, playing a role in the Ofgem Smart Energy Code, and supporting The Matthiessen Foundation's mission towards environmental conservation and the fight against poverty.
Lisa Wee, Global Head of Sustainability at AVEVA
Lisa Wee has a diverse background across multiple sectors, having observed the corporate sustainability landscape from various perspectives. Before her role at AVEVA, she served as Under Armour's Senior Manager of Sustainability. Prior to that, she was associated with Chevron, a leading energy company, where she dedicated over eight years as an advisor, contributing to its worldwide corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)
As the Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Bartlett is instrumental in guiding the organisation's commitment to a sustainable economy. She manages projects aimed at motivating corporations and governmental bodies to lower emissions, conserve natural resources, and commit to open environmental disclosure. Her proficiency in climate policy and sustainable development plays a crucial role in advocating for environmentally responsible behaviours across various sectors, positioning her as a key player in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.
