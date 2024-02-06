Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Decarbonised Future with AI

Nicolette Bartlett, Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

As the Chief Impact Officer at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Bartlett is instrumental in guiding the organisation's commitment to a sustainable economy. She manages projects aimed at motivating corporations and governmental bodies to lower emissions, conserve natural resources, and commit to open environmental disclosure. Her proficiency in climate policy and sustainable development plays a crucial role in advocating for environmentally responsible behaviours across various sectors, positioning her as a key player in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.

More to come in the Sustainability LIVE series

This year's hybrid conference will captivate attendees with tales of leadership and international collaboration, alongside the groundbreaking initiatives carving out the future of corporate sustainability. Ideal for those deeply engaged in ESG practices, enthusiastic about shifting towards a sustainable economy, or seeking inspiration from global leaders making tangible impacts, this event is set to provide invaluable insights and practical takeaways.

As we highlight the achievements of these pioneers, who are not just navigating but also defining the path to a more sustainable and ethical global business environment, make sure to stay updated.

Seize the opportunity to sign up now. Be part of the event at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. Book your spot in person by February 16th, 2024, and receive a £200 discount on your entry to the most anticipated sustainability conference of the year.

For those interested in a virtual experience, registration is open to participate through our online platform, ensuring you catch every moment of the event.

We're also offering sponsorship opportunities for organisations that align with our goals, providing a platform to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and connect with a broader audience of business professionals eager to deepen their understanding of decarbonisation.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Sustainability is a BizClik brand.