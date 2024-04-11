Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Sustainable Aviation
Hosted by Scott Birch, Chief Content Officer, BizClik, a fireside chat at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero brought together two influential leaders in sustainable aviation to discuss the industry’s future.
- Susanne Bouma, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Neste
- Hugo Kanters, Managing Director, Global Head Aviation Finance at ING
Global mandates and the rise in focus on SAF
Introducing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the two executives begin by highlighting the growing attention SAF is receiving due to the important role it will play in tackling aviation emissions.
With the world needing urgent solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), Hugo outlines ING’s strategy, which includes measuring the carbon intensity of aviation finance and setting targets aligned with the Paris climate agreement.
Despite its environmental impact, aviation is an indispensable transportation method. Susanne therefore stresses the potential of SAF to reduce emissions by up to 80%. Her organisation – Neste – was an early adopter of producing SAF. Its compatibility with existing infrastructure and aircraft is a significant benefit, with regulation allowing up to 50% blending.
“We don't need any separate tanks, any separate storage, any separate infrastructure, which means it's a solution that indeed has been in use for quite some time without needing any additional investments,” says Susanne.
The benefits and challenges of adopting SAF
Reducing emissions by utilising existing waste streams and avoiding the extraction of new fossil fuels, SAF is a vital part of reducing GHG emissions within the industry. However, Susanne emphasises the need for production to scale up significantly to meet demand.
“It's hugely important that we continue to support the ramp-up and growth of the industry to ensure that we can move this up to double digits very soon,” says Susanne.
Hugo also addresses the challenges related to awareness and accessibility of SAF, stressing the need for organisations to become more informed and proactive when it comes to adopting these solutions. He also highlights the benefits of collaboration.
For ING, in particular, its collaboration with Nesta Impact has been particularly beneficial in ensuring credibility and transparency in emissions reduction efforts and reporting.
“We believe fundamentally that only those businesses that are willing to transition will be the winners of the future,” says Hugo.
