Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Sustainable Aviation

Hosted by Scott Birch, Chief Content Officer, BizClik, a fireside chat at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero brought together two influential leaders in sustainable aviation to discuss the industry’s future.

Susanne Bouma, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Neste

Hugo Kanters, Managing Director, Global Head Aviation Finance at ING

Global mandates and the rise in focus on SAF

Introducing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the two executives begin by highlighting the growing attention SAF is receiving due to the important role it will play in tackling aviation emissions.

With the world needing urgent solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), Hugo outlines ING’s strategy, which includes measuring the carbon intensity of aviation finance and setting targets aligned with the Paris climate agreement.

Despite its environmental impact, aviation is an indispensable transportation method. Susanne therefore stresses the potential of SAF to reduce emissions by up to 80%. Her organisation – Neste – was an early adopter of producing SAF. Its compatibility with existing infrastructure and aircraft is a significant benefit, with regulation allowing up to 50% blending.

“We don't need any separate tanks, any separate storage, any separate infrastructure, which means it's a solution that indeed has been in use for quite some time without needing any additional investments,” says Susanne.