Kurt Harrison joins Sustainability LIVE New York

With an impressive career spanning almost 40 years, Kurt Harrison is regarded highly in the sustainability movement, with many of his ground-breaking white papers having been published in the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

During his career, Kurt has worked for multiple industry leaders including J.P. Morgan, Lehman Brothers, Bank of America, and Nomura. Kurt has also been a Council Member for AESC, a Board Advisor for the NACD New York Chapter, and a Guest Lecturer for Sustainable Leadership at MIT Sloan Executive Education.

Based in New York, Kurt joined Russell Reynolds Associates in 2008. In the last 16 years at the company, Kurt has been instrumental in the founding and co-leading the Global Sustainability Practice for the firm.

Kurt is also a graduate of the University of Virginia, MIT Sloan Executive Education, and the University of Cambridge.

