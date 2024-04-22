Article
Sustainability

Kurt Harrison joins Sustainability LIVE New York

By Georgia Wilson
April 22, 2024
Kurt Harrison, Managing Director, Founder and Co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates
Kurt Harrison, MD, Founder and Co-head of the Global Sustainability Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates to speak at Sustainability LIVE New York

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4 2024, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

With an impressive career spanning almost 40 years, Kurt Harrison is regarded highly in the sustainability movement, with many of his ground-breaking white papers having been published in the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.  

During his career, Kurt has worked for multiple industry leaders including J.P. Morgan, Lehman Brothers, Bank of America, and Nomura. Kurt has also been a Council Member for AESC, a Board Advisor for the NACD New York Chapter, and a Guest Lecturer for Sustainable Leadership at MIT Sloan Executive Education. 

Based in New York, Kurt joined Russell Reynolds Associates in 2008. In the last 16 years at the company, Kurt has been instrumental in the founding and co-leading the Global Sustainability Practice for the firm. 

Kurt is also a graduate of the University of Virginia, MIT Sloan Executive Education, and the University of Cambridge. 

