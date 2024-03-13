Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - The Future of EVs Panel

Expanding on the adoption of EVs, Klarén stressed the importance of industry collaboration and transparency, particularly when it comes to addressing consumer trust and sustainability concerns.

The discussion expanded to discuss the role of stakeholders including private enterprises, manufacturers, local authorities, and consumers to accelerate the transition to EVs, as well as the need to collaborate across sectors.

"If we continue to build these collaborations across the industry, I think we'll see more and more options and availability" - Kristen Siemen

The future of EVs

Looking to the future for the EV transition, the panellists highlighted sustainability considerations in design, materials, and end-of-life management, as well as the importance of integrating circularity principles from the outset of product development and fostering innovation within the automotive industry.

"It's helpful, I think, to step back as well and remind ourselves that we are going through one of the most significant transformations in transportation in quite some time" - Anisa Kamadoli Costa

The panellists also touched on the complexity of charging infrastructure, discussing the need for innovation, resilience, and collaboration to address evolving consumer needs and technological advancements.

