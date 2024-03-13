Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - The Future of EVs Panel
Hosted by Neil Perry, Group Content Director at BizClik – in association with Kearney – Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero brought four influential ladies from the automotive industry under one roof to discuss The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World.
Panelists:
- Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors
- Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar
- Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability, Kearney
- Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rivian
Advancing the EV transition
Kickstarting the discussion, Siemen acknowledged the positive advancements made in the EV transition so far but highlighted that more needs to be done to address the challenges such as limited consumer choices, inadequate charging infrastructure, and the need for consumer education and behavioural changes.
Hultberg and Costa echoed this by emphasising regulatory challenges, the need for policy alignment to accelerate EV adoption, and the necessity of providing consumers with suitable options and infrastructure.
"Consumers are used to seeing gas stations on every corner, and so it is a little bit of a behaviour change and a learning” – Kristen Siemen
The importance of industry collaboration to advance the EV transition
Expanding on the adoption of EVs, Klarén stressed the importance of industry collaboration and transparency, particularly when it comes to addressing consumer trust and sustainability concerns.
The discussion expanded to discuss the role of stakeholders including private enterprises, manufacturers, local authorities, and consumers to accelerate the transition to EVs, as well as the need to collaborate across sectors.
"If we continue to build these collaborations across the industry, I think we'll see more and more options and availability" - Kristen Siemen
The future of EVs
Looking to the future for the EV transition, the panellists highlighted sustainability considerations in design, materials, and end-of-life management, as well as the importance of integrating circularity principles from the outset of product development and fostering innovation within the automotive industry.
"It's helpful, I think, to step back as well and remind ourselves that we are going through one of the most significant transformations in transportation in quite some time" - Anisa Kamadoli Costa
The panellists also touched on the complexity of charging infrastructure, discussing the need for innovation, resilience, and collaboration to address evolving consumer needs and technological advancements.
