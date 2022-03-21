The Science Based Target initiative: a business framework

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaborative effort between CDP , the United Nations Global Compact , World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The SBTi call to action also forms one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

The SBTis are a set of guidelines for companies and financial institutions to help them reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The initiative defines science-based targets as those that can help the world achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

The SBTi helps achieve the targets by:

“Defining and promoting best practices in science-based target setting.” Providing technical assistance and expert resources to companies and financial institutions that set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science. Bringing together a team of experts to provide organisations with independent assessment and validation of targets.