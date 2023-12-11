USGBC shares its green building sustainable progress report

To build an environment for the population of the future means to consider the trends in design and the sustainable requirements of buildings. Governing bodies will shape how the world looks, particularly in cities where construction is a clear sign of economic growth and expansion of public and private spaces.

Green building design is a high-revenue industry in the US achieving a total revenue of circa US$88bn in 2022 and from a sustainability perspective, will continue to grow as organisations focus on designing and building more efficient spaces from lower-carbon materials.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is the authority upholding this expectation and the regulations required to embed sustainability into construction and building design. The organisation’s vision is one that revolves around the industry but also the communities impacted by its operations.

The organisation upholds the requirements set out in LEED certification, and embraces this as the world’s most influential system for encouraging green building practices.

What is LEED certification?

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification is the most commonly used accreditation for sustainable building practices. Not only does it showcase greater environmental response, but also provides a framework to organisations looking to reduce the impact of their construction operations.

LEED generally applies to organisations working in the construction sector and can also benefit individuals with its LEED Accredited Professional recognition. This recognises professionals in sustainable building whether they work in the design or operational phase.

USGBC’s response to COP28

When it comes to the built environment, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds some phenomenal works of art and its architecture towers above the rest. As a result, the green building conversation is increasingly important as its major cities develop.

Senior Policy Counsel for the USGBC Elizabeth (Liz) Beardsley shared an update on some of the announcements made at COP this year.

“As week one of COP28 came to a close, key buildings sector announcements have been made, while several COP agenda items have progressed,” says Beardsley in a USGBC announcement.

“USGBC President and CEO Peter Templeton launched the report "State of Decarbonization: Progress in U.S. Commercial Buildings 2023" in collaboration with Arup. Held at the Buildings Pavilion and hosted by the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, the event featured insights from several global organisations working to advance sustainable buildings.”

The report is the forest of many and brings together the conversation around green building and the progress of change in the commercial real-estate sector. Data included in the report provides a holistic overview of progress, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, commercial energy consumption, generation of a clean energy grid, and the quality of buildings—to name a few.

