WE’RE LIVE! Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Day 1

By Georgia Wilson
March 06, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Kickstarting Sustainability Magazine’s host of events for the year, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is live

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions. 

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - The agenda

Well known for gathering influential business leaders to discuss, debate, and challenge perspectives, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will deep dive into trends, strategies, innovations and more with its comprehensive agenda. Split across two stages, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from the likes of Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Kearney, Wipro, General Motors, Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte, Proctor & Gamble, Henkel, Citi and many more. 

Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Over the two days, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will host seven panel discussions including: 

  • Sustainability & ESG Strategies
  • The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World
  • The Future of AI in Sustainability
  • Net Zero Travel & Tourism
  • Net Zero Fashion
  • EV Fleets & Mobility
  • The Future of Water Sustainability

Workshops to attend at Sustainability Live: Net Zero

On Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops: 

  • Climate Change Adaptation and Social Sustainability, the Human Side of Climate Change (Sponsored by Capgemini).
  • Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale (Sponsored by Watershed). 

The 55-minute executive workshops will be presented by an industry expert who will share their strategies, innovations, and insights that those attending can take away and implement within their own business.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

Coming soon…

Following the event, in honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric - will kickstart the Top 100 series of supplements across the BizClik Brands with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024 on March 8. 

