WE’RE LIVE! Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Day 1

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, those who attend the event will have the chance to receive crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions.



Want to attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero? It’s not too late to register for virtual tickets here.

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - The agenda



Well known for gathering influential business leaders to discuss, debate, and challenge perspectives, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will deep dive into trends, strategies, innovations and more with its comprehensive agenda. Split across two stages, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from the likes of Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Kearney, Wipro, General Motors, Microsoft, AWS, Deloitte, Proctor & Gamble, Henkel, Citi and many more.

To see the agenda for the two days, click here.

Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending.

Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Over the two days, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero will host seven panel discussions including:

Sustainability & ESG Strategies

The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World

The Future of AI in Sustainability

Net Zero Travel & Tourism

Net Zero Fashion

EV Fleets & Mobility

The Future of Water Sustainability

To find out more about these panels, click here.

To attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.

Workshops to attend at Sustainability Live: Net Zero

On Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops:

Climate Change Adaptation and Social Sustainability, the Human Side of Climate Change (Sponsored by Capgemini).

Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale (Sponsored by Watershed).

The 55-minute executive workshops will be presented by an industry expert who will share their strategies, innovations, and insights that those attending can take away and implement within their own business.

To find out more about the workshops, click here.

To attend Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, click here.

More to come in 2024…

