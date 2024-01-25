Gautam Adani: The Man Leading India’s Clean Energy Push

India is transforming – and rapidly.

This was among the key takeaways from the 34th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos.

Included in the Indian delegation, India’s richest businessman, and the world’s 12th richest billionaire, Gautam Adani said he and his “fellow countrymen” were leaving Davos with heads held a little higher than usual.

“No better time to be an Indian,” he declared in a post on LinkedIn from the Swiss mountains.

Adani, who is Chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, said India is on track to achieve its US$30 trillion GDP target by 2050, with the potential for “even higher growth due to its young workforce”.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, India is pushing ahead on all fronts, from technology and talent to healthcare and renewables.

The country’s “dramatic social transformation” over the past decade received applause at Davos, while its commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels has put India on a stronger and more sustainable foothold.