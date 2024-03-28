Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Cognizant CSO's Keynote
Following the first networking break on Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Adam Karnama, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cognizant, took a deep dive into the Essential Role of Traceability in Sustainability and Energy Transition.
The need for energy traceability
Introducing the concept of energy traceability – an often overlooked subject in sustainability discussions – Adam discusses the challenges when it comes to identifying the source of energy consumption compared to a physical product.
Adam also addresses the societal push for greater transparency and traceability in the area of energy consumption, particularly when it comes to climate change and regulatory reporting requirements.
Strategies for energy traceability
Explaining the difference between market-based and location-based verification methods for energy consumption sources, Adam discusses energy attribute certificates and their role in verifying energy sources, as well as highlighting existing systems such as the Guarantee of Origin in Europe and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) in North America.
While Adam urges the importance of the energy certificate market globally, he does acknowledge the scale of the market, the challenges and the ongoing need for improvement when it comes to energy traceability systems.
"We need more granular energy certificates as it goes forward,” says Adam.
Future developments and a call to action
Outlining plans for developing an energy traceability machine by integrating blockchain and AI solutions, Adam expresses the need for openness to partnerships and fundraising when it comes to advancing energy traceability initiatives.
He concludes his keynote by inviting the audience to participate in making energy a truly traceable product.
"And with that note, I invite all of you to join us to make energy a truly traceable product,” says Adam.
