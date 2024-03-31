NIKE Aims Higher After Hitting Some Carbon-Reduction Targets

Stretching the targets

The report says: “In a rapidly changing environment, we are constantly monitoring our carbon footprint and revisiting our business practices, based on the most current scientific data available.

“In FY19, we set an ambitious Science-Based Target to reduce our carbon footprint by 2030, including a 65% absolute reduction across Scope 1 and 2 emissions and 30% across Scope 3 emissions from a 2015 baseline.

“In addition to these 2030 targets aligned to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), NIKE has set a series of 2025 carbon targets to further accelerate our efforts (with an FY20 baseline and aligned to the timeframe of our other corporate targets).”