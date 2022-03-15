Jaguar partners Pramac in circular EV battery development

Danny Jones, Director of Pramac, says: “We have been privileged to work so closely with Jaguar Land Rover who is a hugely supportive partner in our journey to successfully build a robust product and a commercially viable business case using second-life EV modules. This brings a new element to the sustainability story as a manufacturer of energy-efficient and carbon-reducing technology. We look forward to continuing the journey with Jaguar Land Rover and providing innovative charging infrastructure solutions to support the electrification of their class-leading vehicles.”

The high standard of engineering carried out by JLR allows it to safely and comfortably integrate its batteries into second-life applications like the off-grid unit developed by Pramac. Units like these have the potential to exceed 200 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy storage per year, which will encourage an increase in global value to more than US$30bn by 2030.