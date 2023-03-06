Schneider Electric promotes a new CEO to manage AutoGrid

Commenting on the shift of CEOs is Nadege Petit, the company’s EVP & Chief Innovation Officer, who says “Amit has been a true visionary in building AutoGrid into the technology leader in virtual power plants and DERMS. I look forward to continuing to work with him to build the new energy landscape for a more digitised, electrified, and sustainable world.



"I welcome Ruben to his new role at AutoGrid as we accelerate our efforts to democratise access to renewable energy sources and help utilities and prosumers decarbonise."



More of Llanes’ role will focus on integrating distributed energy resources and creating fresh revenue opportunities, as well as closer engagement with the Schneider Electric customers. In the process, Llanes will continue to be an ambassador for sustainable digital transformation, and the organisations as an entity.



The company’s North American CEO also comments on the transition, which will see Llanes engaging in his segment to plan out business proceedings and go-to-market strategy.



"As the digital partner for efficiency and sustainability, we have a once-in-a generation opportunity to help our customers become prosumers," said Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America.



"Ruben brings the right mix of leadership and business acumen to lead AutoGrid's efforts to balance energy supply and demand in real time, increase the productivity and value of energy assets, and deliver new energy services to customers."

