Sono Motors integrates renewable energy into EV design

An EV triumph leveraging renewable energy sources

The Sion is capable of travelling 305 kilometres on a single charge of its 54kWh battery, but the solar portion of the vehicle is capable of adding an extra 112km, achieving an extra 245km on average per week. It does this by capturing solar energy through 456 half cells seamlessly integrated into the body of the car and converting that energy into a usable charge.

At a fast charge station, The Sion takes up to 35 minutes to charge to 80% capacity and is compatible with any European charging stations that are already in use. The vehicle also features an on-board bidirectional charger, which provides the great capability of charging other EVs.

The bi-directional technology also applies to the company’s Sono wallbox—the charging unit for the vehicle—which gives The Sion a further capability of sharing charge with a home.