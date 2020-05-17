Total, Ørsted and Elicio join forces to bid for Dunkirk’s offshore wind farm

Renewable energy suppliers Total, Ørsted and Elicio have announced the creation of an industrial consortium to submit a joint bid for the Dunkirk offshore wind farm project with a power capacity of up to 600MW.

Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total said: "Total's participation in this offshore wind bid is in line with our strategy to develop low-carbon electricity business in Europe. Our recognized offshore oil and gas know-how combined with Ørsted market-leading expertise across the offshore wind energy value chain, as well as that of Elicio, an experienced developer qualified from the beginning of the bid, provide a solid foundation for success of a safe and competitive project.”

Martin Neubert, Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Offshore said: “Offshore wind can contribute significantly to France’s renewable energy targets. As the world-leading offshore wind developer, we bring an unparalleled track-record in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms to the consortium, and the combined competencies of Ørsted, Total and Elicio are ideal to help France unleash its significant potential for developing clean power from offshore wind.”

Emile Dumont, President of Elicio France said: “Wind energy has significant growth potential in France and is at the heart of Elicio’s strategy to contribute towards a cleaner and cost-effective energy powered world. Further to Elicio’s successful preselection for the French round 3 competitive dialogue and by joining our unique expertise and experience, we are committed, with our partners Total and Ørsted, to making this tender a milestone in the French offshore wind sector".