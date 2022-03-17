ZincFive leverage nickel-zinc for sustainable energy storage

Why does ZincFive innovate in the renewable energy storage space?

ZincFive specialises in nickel-zinc batteries for applications that require high power output over endurance. These products are already in use in industries to support intelligent transportation, data centres and edge computing, industrial applications, electrified transport, and the decarbonisation of energy solutions.

Jennings breaks down the advantages that other solutions like lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries had in the past and why ZincFive’s solutions are more suitable in bridging the renewable energy gap in modern applications.

Innovation to create sustainable batteries

One of the issues highlighted by Jennings is the waste management protocol for current batteries and nickel-zinc forms can be used in various applications due to their lack of hazardous materials.

“There is more work to be done. Lots of folks on a government and industrial level are working on lithium battery recycling,” says Jennings. “Today there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of batteries are not being recycled.”

“Due to the safety and the lack of hazardous materials in our nickel-zinc batteries, we have no transportation restrictions. These can be put on the road, in the air, and over the water.”

To support his comments on the sustainability of nickel-zinc batteries, Jennings presents the details of a study that shows a 537% improvement in carbon emissions compared to lead-acid batteries used today. The lifecycle of nickel-zinc batteries shows more data on how sustainable they are as Jennings explains how ZincFive’s innovations have gained a Climate Impact Score of 9.4 out of 10, while also supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals : Affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.