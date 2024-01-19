As a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, the car industry is driving toward a sustainable future.

Alongside the push to electric, the sector is shifting away from traditional materials in the construction of car parts, such as petroleum-based plastics – to raw materials that are sourced responsibly, including those that are recycled or made from waste.

Car companies are turning not just to scrap metal, but to landfill waste, and to agricultural by-products, recycling what would otherwise be wasted to develop new plastics.

From ocean plastics to discarded textiles, waste materials are being blended with bio-composites to be used in upholstery, and increasingly other car parts, from headlights to panelling.

In short, manufacturing is being reimagined, with a focus on reducing waste and improving reusability.



Currently, around 30% of vehicle materials are recycled for new vehicles.

Among leading car companies turning trash into treasure: Volvo Group is recycling discarded fishing nets into carpets for its premium EV sub-brand Polestar; BMW is making trim parts for its upcoming Neue Klasse model from recycled fishing nets and ropes; Audi is constructing seats made with yarn from plastic bottles; Nissan has started recycling textiles to make sound insulation for electric vehicle LEAF; and Renault Group is using seat material made from recycled safety belts, textile scraps and plastic bottles in its Zoe EV.