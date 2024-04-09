Genpact’s Deborah Dull joins Sustainability LIVE New York
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months to bring you Sustainability LIVE New York.
The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America
Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.
Deborah Dull, VP and Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader at Genpact
A lover of supply chain, Deborah Dull is the Vice President and Global Sustainable Supply Chain Leader at Genpact and the Founder of the Circular Supply Chain Network.
A sought-after author and speaker specialising in supply chain and sustainability, Deborah has held various roles in the industry at Zero100, GE Digital, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Microsoft where she oversaw the launch management, inventory management and innovation.
Deborah is a graduate of Western Washington University with a BA in Supply Chain & Operations Management and an MSc from the University of Liverpool. Deborah is currently pursuing her DBA from Hariot-Watt University focusing on digital supply chain.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand