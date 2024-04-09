Genpact’s Deborah Dull joins Sustainability LIVE New York

A lover of supply chain, Deborah Dull is the Vice President and Global Sustainable Supply Chain Leader at Genpact and the Founder of the Circular Supply Chain Network.

A sought-after author and speaker specialising in supply chain and sustainability, Deborah has held various roles in the industry at Zero100, GE Digital, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Microsoft where she oversaw the launch management, inventory management and innovation.

Deborah is a graduate of Western Washington University with a BA in Supply Chain & Operations Management and an MSc from the University of Liverpool. Deborah is currently pursuing her DBA from Hariot-Watt University focusing on digital supply chain.

