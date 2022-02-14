Illy produces quality through a sustainable supply chain

Following on from the cocoa FairTrade, it was recognised that the coffee industry requires constant attention to ensure that workers within the sector are treated fairly. In an underdeveloped area of the world where coffee growers are most prone to exploitation, illycaffè is making a difference by supporting growers to grow better coffee.

The coffee roaster, — based in Trieste, Italy — achieved its B Corporation status in April 2021, and has since been working with its suppliers to not only produce great coffee beans but to ensure that the company is paying premium prices. To maintain a sustainable supply chain, the company is working closely with its suppliers to perfect the growing process and ensure that quality is retained throughout.

Illy creates quality throughout its supply chain

The illycaffè Sustainability Roadmap outlines the company’s efforts to encourage sustainable sourcing and improve its supplier relationships. The company preaches that ethics and sustainability are embedded in its DNA.