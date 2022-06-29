SMMT showcases automotive leaders driving sustainability

Not only is automotive subject to delays, but energy pricing is a concern as the UK experiences increased costs of electricity as well as petrol and diesel—owning and running a car in 2022 is proving to be expensive. This is where the SMMT advocates investment in the automotive sector as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and new EV organisations require more support to facilitate the switch to all-electric power.

“Help with energy costs now will help keep us competitive and be a windfall for the sector, stimulating investment in innovation, R&D, training – all reinvested in the UK economy. With the right backing this sector can drive the transition to net zero, supporting jobs and growth across the UK and exports across the globe,” says Hawes.

“Our plan, From Full Throttle to Full Charge, sets out how industry can work with the government to build a UK automotive ecosystem fit for a zero emission future. If there is the will, the effort and the action from the government, they will find it matched by that of the UK industry in investment and competitiveness.”

This is why leaders from the major automotive players in the UK came together to share their experiences in the market and discuss the next steps towards a net-zero future. Matt Windle, Managing Director at Lotus , spoke of the company’s latest ESG strategy, highlighting efforts to procure components for electrification, increase its production output to a full-electric product range, and empower the industry and increase the talent pool of engineers.