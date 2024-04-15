Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Thermo Fisher Scientific

Highlighting the importance of supply chain’s role in sustainability, Chris Shanahan, Vice President of Global Sustainability Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific, begins his keynote with an overview of his company and his transition into sustainability after a career in supply chain and procurement.

Integrating sustainability into global supply chains

Discussing the process of integrating sustainability into the company model, Chris emphasises the responsibility of procurement and sourcing when it comes to sustainability including product and design.

Drawing on Thermo Fisher Scientific's commitments, Chris shares the company’s successful initiatives, highlighting its commitment to net zero emissions and reducing its targets.

"As we think about our supply chains and supply networks for tomorrow, we need to address the factor of how do we actually do this?” says Chris.