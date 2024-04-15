Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Thermo Fisher Scientific
Highlighting the importance of supply chain’s role in sustainability, Chris Shanahan, Vice President of Global Sustainability Supply Chain at Thermo Fisher Scientific, begins his keynote with an overview of his company and his transition into sustainability after a career in supply chain and procurement.
Integrating sustainability into global supply chains
Discussing the process of integrating sustainability into the company model, Chris emphasises the responsibility of procurement and sourcing when it comes to sustainability including product and design.
Drawing on Thermo Fisher Scientific's commitments, Chris shares the company’s successful initiatives, highlighting its commitment to net zero emissions and reducing its targets.
"As we think about our supply chains and supply networks for tomorrow, we need to address the factor of how do we actually do this?” says Chris.
Adoption challenges and the role of technology
Acknowledging the challenges that come with adopting sustainable practices, Chris casts light on some of the key areas such as education and collaboration. He also emphasises the need for education of internal teams, suppliers and customers, as well as the importance of collaboration and transparency in driving sustainable change.
“You have to be willing to adapt your supply chain,” says Chris.
When it comes to technology, Chris notes the importance of data and processes before implementing technology, highlighting the need to ensure that implemented technology solutions work for both the company and suppliers.
Strategies, best practices and the future of supply chain sustainability
Sharing strategies that companies can adopt to drive their sustainable practices, Chris encourages attendees to view challenges as opportunities and highlights the role of customers, investors and regulation when it comes to driving sustainability efforts.
Looking to the future, Chris predicts a growing momentum for the discussion and standardisation of sustainability efforts. He also emphasises the need for realistic requirements and effective collaboration.
"So in the next two to three years, I think we have to continue to build that sort of momentum of trying to standardise to standardise approach and share information,” says Chris.
