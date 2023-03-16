Azimut commits to sustainable luxury with hybrid yacht tech

Sustainability and luxury were once seen in opposing commercial categories, but they now go hand-in-hand, allowing organisations like Azimut to achieve great things for high-end superyacht customers.



The Seadeck Series of boats marks a milestone in this responsible luxury arena as it sports lower-emissions propulsion by using hybrid-electric technologies.



As a result, Azimut—part of Azimut|Benetti Group—has fitted the range of superyachts with more efficient engines to achieve up to 40% emissions reduction.

