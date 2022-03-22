BMG reviews the success of Sustainability LIVE conference

Sustainability insight from a multitude of industries

Throughout the two-day event, attendees heard from speakers from various corporations and, as expressed in the video, they thoroughly enjoyed meeting people—as some of them were yet to experience presenting and networking in person since COVID-19.

Jennifer Bisceglie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Interos , said: “It’s a great event! It’s very professionally done, and it’s wonderful to be able to network with leaders from around the world.”

Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications at Schneider Electric , said: “It’s superb. I hadn’t expected the volume of people that we’ve seen today, so it’s great to be back, physically meeting people.”

Adrian Fleming, Director - ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software at Diligent , said: “We’ve had some interesting discussion in each of the conversations this morning that are evolving the way that we think.”

Join the Sustainability LIVE EXPO

We’re not done yet. Sustainability LIVE will return to London later this year for the first Sustainability LIVE EXPO, taking place at the Business Design Centre and will bring together leaders and companies from across the globe in September 2022. To find out more about the EXPO, check out the website and follow Sustainability Magazine on LinkedIn and other social media, which will also provide access to the latest news and updates from industries throughout the year.