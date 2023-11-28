Del Monte sets new sustainability standards in fresh produce

Consumers in Europe and North America can eat their favourite pineapples with a clearer conscience after Fresh Del Monte launched its Zero range.

The certified carbon-neutral fruit is grown in Costa Rica with the associated emissions of production and, importantly, distribution negated by the company’s carbon neutral programme that sees CO2 sequestered via five million trees on its own forest covering 8,000 hectares – along with upgrades to its transportation fleet.

This process is also known as insetting, delivering a product that has an immediate impact on sustainability.

Just one of a number of environmental milestones reached by Del Monte, as per its recently released sustainability report, Zero has set new industry standards and secured a shortlisted spot in the World Sustainability Awards 2023.

With the launch of its Zero range, Fresh Del Monte has set an “important new benchmark for the global fresh produce industry,” according to Stan Rhodes, President and CEO of certification body SCS Global Services.

“They have not only demonstrated adherence to extremely rigorous principles of social responsibility, environmental, and governance performance but have also focused on increasing carbon storage on the lands they own and manage while simultaneously minimising their GHG emissions to achieve carbon-neutral certification. In doing so, they are confronting the climate crisis head-on.”

Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer, Senior Vice President R&D and Agricultural Services at Fresh Del Monte added that going beyond the farm to include emissions from inland and oceanic transportation, distribution, and commercialisation was a major step in helping the environment.