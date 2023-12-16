As the world’s biggest and arguably most innovative company, Apple is used to winning awards.

But its latest accolade is not the usual suspect in recognising the company’s innovative tech, nor its visionary leadership – instead, a landmark decision taken by Apple to ditch leather on its entire line of accessories.

Apple has been awarded Company of the Year 2023 by PETA, the world’s largest animal rights organisation known for its uncompromising, unwavering views on animal rights – and for its bold and compelling marketing campaigns.

The award is given annually to a company PETA sees as taking action to resolve animal cruelty or promote animal welfare.

Previous award winners include obvious choices like vegan meat producer Beyond Meat, along with less obvious ones such as WeWork, which secured the award in 2017 for its decision to ban meat at events; and Netflix in 2018, for airing documentaries on animal abuse in various industries.

For PETA, Apple’s decision in September to phase out leather across its smartwatch straps, wallets and phone cases, and replace leather with innovative vegan materials was a major “win for animals” and sent a “clear message to other companies that compassion is good for business”, say Ingrid Newkirk, PETA’s President.