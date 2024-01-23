Four Priorities Facing Incoming Carbon Trust CEO Chris Stark

It is more than 15 years since global climate consultancy Carbon Trust launched a new standard to end ‘greenwash’.



Hailed by current chief executive Tom Delay as a move designed to end public mistrust of corporate climate change claims, little has changed.



“What businesses and consumers both share is a desire for one, credible way to prove an organisation has ... reduced their carbon emissions year-on-year without the use of offsetting,” he said at the time.

“The Carbon Trust Standard is the only answer to this.”



Sadly, those greenwashing claims continue, with even the Carbon Trust admitting that consumers may have been misled by its own “carbon neutral” labelling due to it being partly based on offsets, that could be poor quality.



In September 2023, the Carbon Trust decided to cease its carbon neutral verification seen on product packaging around the world. Designed to guide consumers on the emissions created by the products they were buying, more than 27,000 items carry the label.



Now, those labels will disregard carbon offsets (or carbon credits) and instead focus on what companies are doing to reduce their emissions.



“Carbon neutral has played an important role in launching businesses’ journeys towards net zero, and our carbon neutral label requires a rigorous annual assessment, against PAS 2060, an internationally recognised standard for carbon neutrality,” said a statement from the Carbon Trust.



“We will transition our carbon neutral verification to a range of new and existing verifications that focus on a product’s emissions reduction. For businesses this offers a way of demonstrating to consumers a commitment to achieving reductions. For consumers, it helps them choose products offered by brands committed to taking action to reduce their impact.”

After being at the helm since the Carbon Trust was founded in 2001, Delay is being replaced by Chris Stark, the former head of the UK’s Climate Change Committee.

Stark, who is recognised for his significant contributions in climate policy, having advised UK governments for over a decade, will assume the role in Spring 2024.