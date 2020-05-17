Electric vehicles in the UK required to introduce sound systems for road safety

The UK government has established new regulation that requires all manufacturers to install sound systems in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The regulation, which came into effect on 1 July, aims to improve road safety with the introduction of acoustic systems to better help those who are visually impaired.

Quiet EVs or hybrid vehicles will generate sound to mimic a conventional engine when reversing or running below 20km/h.

The manufacturers will enable the sounds to temporarily deactivated at the driver’s discretion.

“The government wants the benefits of green transport to be felt by everyone, and understands the concerns of the visually impaired about the possible hazards posed by quiet electric vehicles,” stated Michael Ellis, the UK’s Minister of State for Transport.

“This new requirement will give pedestrians added confidence when crossing the road.”

The UK launched the Road to Zero strategy last year, which has encouraged the nation to reach record levels of ultra-low emission vehicles.