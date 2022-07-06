Formula E prepares for sustainable motor racing in London

Joined by Sam Bird, Racing Driver at Jaguar TCS Racing, and Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer at Formula E, virtually, we were able to gain insight into the upcoming race and how it will uphold the message of the motorsport and host a large number of fans in a family-friendly fashion.

Bringing sustainable e-mobility to the UK capital

As seen across the globe, Formula E is committed to sustainability. Both the organisation and its employees are invested in environmental, social and governance (ESG), and how motorsport can be leveraged to create meaningful change.



Sam Bird is one of these advocates and, as a proud British-born racing driver, is excited to take to the streets of London Olympic Village to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and present the technological capabilities of its partner ABB.



But, in order to gain in-depth insights about the motorsport’s return to London and how it is encouraging more sustainability Longo talks about the legacy that it will leave behind in the city.



“We keep on doing this, not only London, but every single place that we go to. Obviously there's more opportunity for us to leave some legacy behind when we go to the heart of a city, when we go to the streets of a city, as we are talking about now in London, a private venue, and it's a little bit more challenging.”

