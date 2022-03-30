GfK provides research on consumer sustainability behaviour

The onset of COVID-19, according to consumers, influenced a shift in the way they spend their money. The number of individuals considering sustainability when buying goods is changing and Growth from Knowledge (GfK) provides valuable insight that can help retailers understand why circular economies are so important in the industry.



Lenneke Schils, Global Insights Director at GfK , presented some of the organisation’s research around changing consumer sentiments that seem to be influenced the most by climate change, water pollution, and the use of plastic in packaging. As a result of these changes, the global market research firm expects to see an increase in eco-conscious and action to over 50% of the population by 2030.



In her keynote, Schils takes attendees through a variety of different sustainability metrics—measured alongside Kantar and Europanel—while focusing on five key areas: eco-action, packaging changes, the value action gap, deciding who will take the lead, and the benefits that businesses get from circularity.





