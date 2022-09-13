Harnessing innovation for sustainability transformation

This raises more questions and opportunities:

How might we eliminate waste?

How might we generate value from waste?

How might waste from one process become the raw materials for another?

One of the many advantages of circularity principles is that they often make sense environmentally and commercially. Reducing waste is good for the environment and often results in cost efficiencies. Seeing value in waste can also create new revenue streams.

Here are a few exciting examples of how you can bring circularity to life:

1. British Sugar

British Sugar has almost eliminated waste by using waste from its sugar manufacturing process as inputs for a range of revenue-generating co-products. This process created a more diversified product portfolio and increased revenue.

2. The Kalundborg Symbiosis

Located in an industrial area in Denmark, the Kalundborg Symbiosis is the world's leading industrial symbiosis and creates profits through a circular approach to production.

The main principle is that a waste stream in one company becomes a resource in another, benefiting both the environment and the economy. In a local partnership, they share and reuse resources, thus both saving money and minimizing waste, emissions, and pollution.

Several businesses have co-located their factories, with the waste from one factory being used as an input into the next factory. The factories have a symbiotic relationship. Together they have saved millions of pounds, sharing this cost-saving between them. This blew my mind the first time I saw it!