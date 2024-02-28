How Adidas is Innovating to Make Sportswear More Sustainable

This is an important year for adidas.

As well as celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, the sportswear giant is gearing up to make significant sustainable strides as it looks to achieve ambitious 2025 targets.

Committed in the long term to climate neutrality by 2050, the US$36 billion-dollar business has put in place ‘stretch targets’ – 2025 goals focused on topics most material to adidas and its stakeholders.

Among these, to achieve climate neutrality in its own operations and an absolute reduction of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% – along with GHG emissions reduction of 15% per product.

What’s more, by 2025, nine out of 10 adidas articles made by adidas will be sustainable.

“Our company has set very clear targets on what we want to achieve, and we will do exactly that,” says CEO Bjørn Gulden.

“This industry, and especially adidas has done a lot of good stuff for the planet over the last 30 years.”

Starting out in 1949 with just 47 employees in the small town of Herzogenaurach in Germany, adidas has grown to be the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and second largest in the world – with 52,000 employees and US$24 billion in annual revenue.