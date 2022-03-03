How to make public procurement greener and more sustainable

Global government procurement operations produce seven times as much carbon as the aviation sector, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group and the World Economic Forum , Green Public Procurement: Catalysing the Net-Zero Economy .

Industries reliant on state expenditure, such as security and defence, waste disposal services, and infrastructure, accounted for three-quarters (75%) of the emissions related to public procurement.

Furthermore, targeting net-zero emissions in public procurement will generate new jobs and private investment, increasing global GDP by US$6 trillion by 2050. It also indicates that reducing emissions linked with public procurement by 40% will result in a 3% increase in expenses.

However, decentralised procurement, competition for green financing, and a lack of open emissions data will make decarbonisation initiatives more difficult.

Luckily, the report also contains a framework developed by the Mission Possible Partnership , a decarbonisation alliance that includes the WEF itself, which could assist procurement experts and practitioners in meeting their objectives.

