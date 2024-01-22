Mobility & Tech Companies at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero
Returning to the QEII Centre (London), Sustainability Magazine will be kickstarting the year with Sustainability LIVE Net Zero. Connecting the world’s Net Zero leaders, the event will provide crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders with open unfiltered discussions.
For two days (6-7 March 2024), executives in the sustainability field will discuss, EV and energy, sustainability and ESG, climate tech and supply chain sustainability.
Simon Swan, Global Solutions Director of New Mobility at Arcadis
Joining global leaders to deep dive into the trending topics in sustainability, Simon Swan, Global Solutions Director of New Mobility at Arcadis will be taking to the stage to deliver a keynote on new mobility solutions that will create thriving and connected communities.
Swan is a leader in mobility with over 20 years of experience, he has a proven track record of delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for communities around the world.
Swan has a passion for new, emerging and disrupting mobility technologies that are increasingly connected, inclusive, autonomous, optimised, demand-driven, sustainable and digital across transport modes.
Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE
Also taking to the stage to deliver a thought-provoking keynote, Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE will be providing his insights into the mobility industry.
A lifelong entrepreneur, Clarke is an EV evangelist and industry advisor of nearly 20 years. In his role at GRIDSERVE Clarke is dedicated to driving forward mass uptake of EVs. He does this through the creation of a net zero EV leasing division, commercial charging infrastructure builds and supporting the nationwide network rollout of high-powered Electric Forecourts as well as the upgrade of the Electric Highway service station network.
Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at THG
Joining The Scope 3 Forum, Mark Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at THG will be deep-diving into the industry trend alongside Javier López Gómez (SGS) and Patrick Linighan (Clyde & Co LLP).
As CSO of THG, Jones leads the strategic execution of sustainability including net zero carbon, circular economy, ESG and reporting, and social responsibility across the company, products and brands.
Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist at NetApp
Taking part in a fireside chat, Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist at NetApp is an engineer at heart. Constantly looking for solutions to problems or analysing the way things are done, Watts is a problem solver and strategist.
As Chief Technology Evangelist at NetApp he guides strategy and technology to a diverse range of companies and its partner community. He describes his role as not being so much about how technology works but rather to get people interested enough so that they want to know how technology works.
