Pandemic propels insurers into ESG goals and new territory

The pandemic has changed a lot, and sped change up across sectors and industries.

Covid-19 caused substantial shifts in asset allocation, investment risk exposures, and, most notably, Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) practice. Results from the 2022 bfinance Insurer Investment Survey found 61% of insurers are planning to pivot into unfamiliar asset classes, including Emerging Market Debt, Private Equity, and Infrastructure Equity. Driven by long-term pressures and the effects of Covid-19, at least 74% expect to increase portfolio liquidity and 73% plan to increase their risk exposure.

The industry also shows greater efforts towards ESG with a 120% rise in the proportion of insurers integrating ESG factors, compared to pre-pandemic figures. This is coming in the form of negative screening, carbon reporting and impact investment. The survey also net-zero investment commitments rose from 24% to 64%.

The survey, which gathered input from almost 90 insurers in 20 countries with combined portfolios exceeding US$5 trillion, found trends and plans that could represent a substantial acceleration in ESG goals.