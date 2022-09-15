Article
Sustainability

Patagonia founder donates company to fight climate change

By Tilly Kenyon
September 15, 2022
undefined mins
Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire owner of climate conscious Patagonia, is giving the entire company away to trusts and non profits to fight climate change

Outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia is well known for its commitment to sustainability, but it has now taken it even further by announcing plans to allocate all profits that are not reinvested back into the company to environmental causes.

The founder of Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, has given away the company to an environmental trust and non-profit. It will still be an active producer of apparel, but all profits will go to the organisations to fight the climate crisis and pursue other environmental goals.

Founded in 1973, Patagonia's estimated revenue was US$1.5bn this year, Chouinard claimed that profits to be donated to climate causes will amount to around US$100mn a year, depending on the health of the company.

Using the company to change the way business is done

The company has created two new entities to hold its stock – the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective. The Trust will hold all of the voting stock of the company. Those overseeing the Trust will vote to ensure the company actions are aligned with its stated commitments on environmental and social impact.

The Collective will hold all of the non-voting stock. It is being created to funnel all profits raised by Patagonia that are not set to be re-invested in the business or its value chain into social and environmental projects. Priority themes, Patagonia has stated, include nature and biodiversity protection and restoration.

‘Earth is now our only shareholder’

The Californian firm was already donating 1% of its annual profits to grassroots activists and committed to sustainable practices. Chouinard stated that the decision to go further, creating the Trust and Collective, was taken to frame Earth as the company’s only shareholder. He also said it marked the company “going purpose” rather than “going public”.

It is one of few companies that still offers customers a lifetime guarantee, repairing damaged items upon request. For clothes that are unrepairable, customers can return their items to be recycled into the making of new Patagonia products.

“If we have any hope of a thriving planet 50 years from now, it demands all of us doing all we can with the resources we have. As the business leader I never wanted to be, I am doing my part. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source,” Chouinard said. 

SustainabilityDonateRecyclingClothing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)