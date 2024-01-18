A large number of CEOs think their companies are in trouble.

More than 2,000 chief executives polled by PwC say their company won’t be “economically viable” within the next 10 years, as pressures build from climate disruption and AI.

Weighing heavily on the minds of the world’s leading executives, the climate crisis and AI are the hottest topics on the agenda at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, currently taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

This year’s official theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’ reflects the WEF’s annual risk outlook, with extreme weather ranked as the top concern of Davos attendees, while misinformation and disinformation lead the list of concerns over the next two years.

PwC’s Global CEO Survey, launched on the first day of Davos, chimes with this executive sentiment – revealing that chief executives are less concerned about short-term worries like inflation and economic growth in 2024 (expectations for growth are up this year) – but are more worried about the long-term impact of climate change and AI on their business.

A higher proportion of the 4,700 CEOs surveyed this year (45% compared to 39% last year) say that in the face of climate disruption and AI, they think their company will not last a decade without reinvention.

Climate Change Pushing Corporate Reinvention

Among the mega trends pushing business leaders to transform – climate change is the most crucial and urgent.

Nearly one-third of CEOs expect climate change to transform the way create, deliver and capture value over the next three years.

As business models are reinvented, leaders are seeing climate change as an industry disruptor that bring with it opportunities as will as risks.

“As business leaders are becoming less concerned about macroeconomic challenges, they are becoming more focused on disruptive forces within their industries,” PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz announced on LinkedIn on the first day of Davos.

“Whether it’s accelerating the roll-out of Gen AI or building the business to address the challenges and opportunities of climate transition, 2024 is a year of transformation.”