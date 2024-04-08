Schneider Electric Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 19 March.

Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:

• Sustainability Strategy

• ESG

• Net Zero & Planet

• Supply Chain Sustainability

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric for more than 180 years has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.

Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025

| 19 March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025

| 23 May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June

| 4-5 June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025

| BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

